Full-screen Xbox experience now available on Windows 11-based PCs, tablets

Microsoft has begun rolling out Xbox mode, formerly known as full-screen experience, to Windows 11 PCs, including laptops, desktops, and tablets, in select markets. This update will bring a console-inspired Xbox experience for PC and tablet users in select regions. Microsoft has not yet specified which markets this feature will be rolled out for.

What is Xbox mode on PCs

Microsoft positions the Xbox mode on Windows 11 as a way to bring a more console-like gaming experience to PCs and handheld devices, while retaining the flexibility of a full desktop operating system.

The feature introduces a full-screen, controller-friendly interface that sits on top of Windows 11, allowing users to browse, manage, and launch games without relying on a keyboard or mouse. The layout closely mirrors the Xbox console UI, offering quick access to user profiles, recently played titles, Game Pass libraries, installed games, and the Xbox Store. Despite the console-style presentation, users can switch back to the standard desktop at any time, enabling a mix of productivity and gaming within the same device.

Xbox mode also aggregates game libraries from multiple platforms, including titles from Game Pass as well as other PC storefronts such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA Play, bringing them into a single, controller-optimised view. The emphasis is on making navigation, downloads, and settings easier to manage through a controller-first approach.

For the uninitiated, Microsoft first introduced this full-screen Xbox experience in November 2025 through preview builds for Windows Insider and Xbox Insider programme users. The interface also made its debut on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming devices, developed in collaboration with Asus.

Xbox Game Pass prices updated

Earlier in April, Microsoft announced a reduction in prices for its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions , with Xbox chief Asha Sharma saying the service had become too expensive for many users. Game Pass Ultimate now costs Rs 1,089 per month, down from Rs 1,389, while PC Game Pass is priced at Rs 879 per month, reduced from Rs 939.

However, the price cut comes with a key change. New Call of Duty titles will no longer be available on Game Pass Ultimate at launch and will instead arrive in the following holiday season after release, although existing titles will remain accessible. Prices for other tiers, including Game Pass Premium (Rs 699) and Essential (Rs 499), remain unchanged.