Google suffers outage as thousands report search disruption in India

Google experienced a sudden outage on Tuesday morning, disrupting services for thousands of users across India. Around 10:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time), more than 3,300 complaints were registered on the outage-tracking platform Downdetector, indicating a widespread disruption affecting core services.

What issues did users face while using Google Search?

Users across India reported significant difficulties accessing Google Search. Many encountered “server error” messages, while others saw blank pages or search results that failed to load properly. The outage appeared most prominent in Google Search, though several users also reported problems in accessing the website itself.

The error message displayed to users read: “Server Error. We're sorry, but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”

How widespread was the outage according to Downdetector?

According to Downdetector data, 57 per cent of complaints were linked to Search functionality issues. About 28 per cent of users reported that content was failing to load, while 11 per cent highlighted issues related to the website itself. The data suggested a broad-based disruption across multiple aspects of Google’s services.

Following the initial spike in complaints, there was a sharp decline in reports on Downdetector. By around 11:05 am IST, complaints had dropped to 464, indicating that services were gradually being restored and that Google appeared to be recovering from the disruption.

As the outage unfolded, users turned to X to confirm whether the issue was widespread. The disruption quickly sparked online discussion, with many users sharing their experiences and comparing error messages during the downtime.

Google has not yet released an official statement explaining the cause or duration of the outage. The company has also not clarified what triggered the internal server error affecting users across regions.

Was the outage limited to specific devices or platforms?

According to The Economic Times, the outage was not limited to a particular device type. Users on both smartphones and computers experienced identical error messages and access issues, suggesting a system-wide disruption rather than a platform-specific glitch.