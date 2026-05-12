Apple releases iOS 26.5 with end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging: What's it

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 26.5 update for iPhone users, introducing a range of new features focused on privacy, messaging, and customisation. The update’s major addition is end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging in beta, which improves the security of chats between Android and iPhone users. Apart from that, iOS 26.5 also brings a new Pride-themed wallpaper, changes to Apple Maps, new App Store subscription payment options, and several security fixes across the system. Looking ahead, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on June 8, where the company is likely to announce major upgrades for iPhone software, including a more advanced AI-powered Siri and improved Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 26.5: What’s new

End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta)

The highlight of iOS 26.5 is support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging, the messaging standard designed to replace traditional SMS. This means messages sent using RCS cannot be read by anyone while they are travelling between devices — not even Apple, Google, or telecom providers.

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 RC 2: New features, eligible iPhone models and more Google confirmed the rollout in a blog post, stating that encrypted RCS messaging is starting in beta for iPhone users on iOS 26.5 and Android users on the latest version of the Google Messages app. The company added that encryption works only when both the sender and receiver are using compatible devices and supported carrier networks.

The feature is enabled by default and can be controlled in the Messages settings. Encrypted chats are marked with a small lock icon to identify secure conversations. CEO Sundar Pichai and Android Ecosystem President Sameer Samat also acknowledged the rollout on X, highlighting its importance for cross-platform messaging.

Today, we’re starting to roll out end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging between Android and iPhone users! https://t.co/oDpeMZJHFy — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 11, 2026

Supported Carrier

Apple has also confirmed that RCS availability depends on carrier support in each region.

According to Apple’s support page for the Middle East and India, these telecom operators in India currently support RCS messaging on iPhone:

Airtel

Reliance Jio

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

New Pride Luminance wallpaper

iOS 26.5 also adds a new Pride Luminance wallpaper. Apple noted that the wallpaper features a dynamic design that reflects a spectrum of colours and can change based on how users interact with the device. It is designed to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities during Pride Month and beyond, with a customisable and animated look.

Suggested Places and ads in Maps

Apple Maps is getting a new “Suggested Places” section that shows recommendations based on recent searches and what’s trending nearby. This section may also include clearly labelled ads from businesses. The feature appears directly in the search tab of Apple Maps, allowing users to discover places without entering specific queries.

According to a report from 9To5Mac, Apple is preparing to expand ads in Maps, starting with users in the US and Canada. These ads will appear in search results and recommendations, but the report noted that they are designed with privacy safeguards and will not be linked to individual user identities.

App Store subscriptions

ALSO READ: Apple Mac models face shortages amid global memory constraints: Details iOS 26.5 also brings a new payment option for App Store subscriptions. With this update, developers can allow users to pay for annual subscription plans in monthly instalments instead of making a full payment upfront. This means users could get the lower pricing of a yearly plan while spreading the cost across monthly payments. However, Apple says that if someone cancels the subscription before the 12-month period ends, they will still need to continue the remaining payments until the agreement is completed.

EU-specific feature

There are also region-specific updates. In the EU, Apple is working on better support for third-party accessories and Live Activities. In Brazil, the update appears to lay the groundwork for potential sideloading features.

Security fixes

Alongside new features, iOS 26.5 also includes a large number of security fixes. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update patches more than 50 security vulnerabilities affecting iPhones. Apple has published detailed security notes for iOS 26.5 and other software updates, covering issues linked to system apps, privacy, and core iPhone functions. The fixes make the update important for users concerned about device security and privacy.

iOS 26.5: Eligible models

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to update to iOS 26.5