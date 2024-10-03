Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / A23's founder calls for 'whitelisting' of govt-recognised gaming operators

A23's founder calls for 'whitelisting' of govt-recognised gaming operators

Also announces the launch of the company's rummy fest, A23 Rummy Maha Mela, with a Rs 100 crore prize pool from October 5

online gaming

Raghav Aggarwal Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stating that the government has done "something great" in recognising the online gaming sector by bringing it under the ambit of taxation, the founder and chief executive officer of the online gaming platform A23 has said there needs to be "whitelisting" of government-recognised gaming operators.

Speaking to Business Standard over the telephone, Deepak Gullapalli said there is potential for "a lot of growth" in the real-money gaming sector in India, but regulatory clarity is needed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"I think what we need is the whitelisting of the operators, where government-recognised companies like ours, who pay 100 per cent GST, have every transaction recorded, and everything goes through payment channels recognised by the government or RBI," he said.
 
"The need of the hour is for the government to recognise these companies."

Gullapalli also said this would enhance consumer protection.

He was speaking to Business Standard about the launch of A23's rummy fest, which will have a total prize pool of Rs 100 crore. The fest, A23 Rummy Maha Mela, will run for 100 days from October 5 to January 12.

More From This Section

Telecom tower

Trai seeks help from RBI, sectoral regulators to push via anti-spam process

PremiumPrices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

PremiumThe percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on ill

How safe is the pill? Substandard drugs on a decline amid crackdown

Data analytics

75% business leaders say AI key to their competitive advantage: Report

UK economy flatlined in April in a blow to the governing Conservatives ahead of the July 4 election

Digital transformation to drive media revenue growth to 8% by FY2027


He said the main goal of this event is to acquire more customers at a low cost.

"The main idea is to increase our customer base, acquire more customers at a more efficient acquisition cost, and keep the customer engaged on the platform for longer without really spending a lot of money. Players can participate in interesting formats where they can spend small amounts of money but win larger prizes," he said.

The finale of A23 Rummy Maha Mela will be held offline after January 12.

"Top 36 finalists from the online competitions will get an opportunity to compete in an offline format at an exotic location, to be revealed soon," the company said.

Gullapalli also said that after the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the online gaming sector, their revenues have not been hit, but there has been an impact on profitability.

"We are still growing at about 40 per cent annually, which is good, but profitability has taken a hit," he said, adding that it is a problem across the industry.

"We were running our business at 20-25 per cent Ebitda margins. That took a big hit, but we are trying to improve our profitability through innovation and more engagement," he added.

Also Read

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin

Enforcement Directorate and Binance crack down on Fiewn gaming app scam

Pokemon News

Pokemon sues adventure game 'Palworld' producer for patent infringement

Xbox, Microsoft

Microsoft to cut 650 jobs from its Xbox unit in third layoff this year

gaming industry, game

Indian online gaming industry needs unified regulator: Gujarat NLU report

PremiumScenes from ‘Who Killed Kavitha', Asiaville Interactive's show where viewers can solve a murder.

Streaming and gaming: AyeVee's offering bridges two fast-growing markets

Topics : gaming industry Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon