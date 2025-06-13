Friday, June 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Bloober Team delivered the remake for Silent Hill 2, which was received well, and now they are set to make a remake of the first part of the Silent Hill franchise

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese video game developer Konami has announced a remake of Silent Hill 1, which is a 1999 survival horror video game. The developer at Konami Press Start Live showcase revealed that this remake is officially in development at Bloober Team, the developer that handled the Silent Hill 2 remake. As of now, no release date has been announced for the game.
 
The showcase also featured a spotlight on Silent Hill F, the upcoming instalment in the franchise, which is scheduled to release on September 25. Marking a first for the series, this chapter is set in Japan. During the segment, the developers offered insight into the game’s creative process, revealing the inspirations behind its eerie design. Judging by what was shown, the game promises a deeply unsettling experience.
 

Silent Hill 1: What is it?

Silent Hill (1999) is a psychological survival-horror game developed by Team Silent and published by Konami for the PlayStation platform. Players control Harry Mason, an ordinary father searching for his missing adopted daughter, Cheryl, in the fog-shrouded town of Silent Hill.

The game uses a third-person perspective with fixed camera angles and cleverly utilises darkness and thick fog to mask the graphics while amplifying tension. Players navigate the eerie environment, solve puzzles, manage scarce ammunition, and fend off grotesque monstrosities using a limited arsenal of melee and ranged weapons.
Critically acclaimed as a defining title in the survival-horror genre, Silent Hill was praised for its atmospheric storytelling and emotional depth. Rather than relying on jump scares or action-heavy sequences, it delivers a pervasive sense of dread through sound design, unsettling visuals, and a haunting storyline involving a cult performing dark rituals. The narrative offers multiple endings based on in-game decisions, ranging from terrifying to unexpectedly quirky, setting a precedent for deeper, choice-driven horror experiences.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

