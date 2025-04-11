Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 11 to win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 11 to win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 11. Users who wish to redeem them can follow the detailed step-by-step guide listed below

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 11, giving players a chance to claim free in-game rewards. These may include items like weapon skins, character costumes, diamonds, and other gameplay-enhancing content.
 
The codes are available for a limited time and grant access to exclusive items without the need for any purchases. A list of currently active codes and a step-by-step guide to redeem them is provided below.
 
As the codes are both time-bound and limited in usage, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to secure their rewards.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 11, 2025 are:
 
  • S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z
  • A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H
  • N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
  • V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
  • Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
  • T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
  • Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
  • B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
  • M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
  • K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
  • D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 10 to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 9, win rewards and emotes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 8 to win exclusive rewards

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Max: April 7 redeem codes to get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 4, win diamonds and free skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards tied to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the player’s account balance.
 
These rewards often include exclusive and time-limited items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that boost gameplay and character customisation options.
 
Redemptions are limited to the first 500 users each day and each code remains active for only 12 hours, so players are advised to claim their rewards promptly.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar to deliver keynote address at ninth Global Technology Summit

apple, apple logo

Apple airlifts 600 tonnes of iPhones from India to beat Trump tariffs

Tech Wrap April 10

Tech Wrap April 10: Xiaomi XPro TVs, Vivo V50e, Sony BRAVIA BZ30L series

Deep Research with Gemini 2.5 Pro

Google integrates Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model into Deep Research mode: Details

Gemini

Creating podcasts made simpler with Gemini AI integration in Google Docs

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon