Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 11 to win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 11, giving players a chance to claim free in-game rewards. These may include items like weapon skins, character costumes, diamonds, and other gameplay-enhancing content.
The codes are available for a limited time and grant access to exclusive items without the need for any purchases. A list of currently active codes and a step-by-step guide to redeem them is provided below.
As the codes are both time-bound and limited in usage, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to secure their rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 11, 2025 are:
- S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z
- A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H
- N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
- V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
- Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
- T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
- Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
- B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
- M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
- K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
- D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards tied to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the player’s account balance.
These rewards often include exclusive and time-limited items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that boost gameplay and character customisation options.
Redemptions are limited to the first 500 users each day and each code remains active for only 12 hours, so players are advised to claim their rewards promptly.