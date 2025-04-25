Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered rockets to top of Steam sales

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered reportedly hit a peak of 190,119 concurrent players within just a day of its release on Tuesday

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
American company Bethesda’s upgraded version of ‘The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’, a 20-year-old video game, has become one of the most played on Steam (digital distribution platform for PC games) after being released on Tuesday. It has climbed to the top of the platform's sales chart, according to a report by Gadgets360.
 
According to the reviews on Steam, 82 per cent of the 19,291 reviews are positive. Online player reactions are largely positive, with fans applauding the remaster for staying true to the original game.
 
Strong start
 
Gadgets360, while citing data from SteamDB, reported that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered hit a peak of 190,119 concurrent players within just a day of its release on April 22. It quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the most-played titles on Steam, trailing major games like Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Apex Legends.
 
 
The numbers are notable given that the remaster also launched on Game Pass (Xbox Game Pass subscription service) the same day, meaning many players are accessing it through Microsoft’s subscription service at no extra cost. With the game also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the total player base is likely far larger. Bethesda might share more comprehensive figures soon.

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion: What’s new
 
The remastered edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion brings a full visual and technical overhaul, rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. The Verge reported that the game includes the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions and showcases significantly enhanced graphics, lighting, and environmental detail through complete asset recreation.
 
The remaster introduces improved lip-syncing, upgraded audio, and modernised UI elements. Updates also affect encumbrance, passive skills, and other non-combat mechanics to better match current-gen expectations. Other refinements include a redesigned third-person view, a new sprinting mechanic, and polished animations across the board.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

