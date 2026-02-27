Friday, February 27, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gemini App rolls out 'Past Chats' personalisation to free tier: What's new

Gemini App rolls out 'Past Chats' personalisation to free tier: What's new

Google is rolling out Gemini's "Past Chats" feature to free users worldwide, allowing the app to reference previous conversations for more personalised responses

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 4:30 PM IST
Google has reportedly started rolling out the “Past Chats” feature to free-tier Gemini users globally. Gemini’s Past Chats feature, which was earlier limited to paid subscribers, allows Gemini to reference a user’s previous conversations to provide more personalised responses. According to 9To5Google, this update is now expanding to free users across regions, except in Europe, where it will arrive at a later date.

What is Gemini’s Past Chats

With Past Chats enabled, Gemini can look back at earlier conversations to better understand a user’s preferences and context. This means users do not need to repeat details from earlier chats when continuing a discussion.
 
 
For example, if someone was researching a topic previously, they can start a new chat about it without explaining how far they had progressed. Gemini will use context from earlier interactions to respond accordingly. Users can also directly ask the assistant, “Did you use any info from past chats,” in follow-up prompts.

Gemini Past Chats feature: How to manage
 
According to reports, Google has added a new “Personal context” page in the Gemini settings. Here, users can enable or disable the “Your past chats with Gemini” option. Just below it, there is also an “Instructions for Gemini” section to control how the assistant responds. The feature is rolling out to free users in all regions where Gemini is available, with Europe set to receive it later.
Google reportedly plans to expand personalisation further. According to 9To5Google, the company will eventually bring broader “Personal Intelligence” features to free users. These tools are expected to tap into first-party apps like Gmail, Google Photos and others to provide more context-aware responses.
 

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:28 PM IST

