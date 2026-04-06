Tech Wrap April 6: Samsung Messages, WhatsApp noise cancellation, iOS 26.5

Samsung is set to phase out its native Messages app in the US by July 2026 and is encouraging users to switch to Google Messages. The company confirmed the decision through an “End of Service Announcement,” noting that the app will stop functioning after the deadline. This move reflects a shift in Samsung’s messaging strategy, as it steps away from its own platform and moves closer to Google’s ecosystem for a more unified Android experience. Google Messages is being positioned as the default option, with Samsung also assisting users during the transition.

WhatsApp is reportedly working to improve call quality by introducing a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to a small group of Android beta users and is expected to roll out more widely over time, with the aim of cutting down background noise during calls. The report added that this feature could be particularly helpful for users who often take calls in noisy environments, as it filters ambient sounds while keeping the speaker’s voice clear.

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26.5, allowing iPhone users enrolled in the iOS 26 beta programme to try out new features. According to 9To5Mac, the update brings the “Suggested Places” feature to Apple Maps, introduces end-to-end encryption for RCS, and enables support for pushing Live Activities to third-party accessories. The iOS 26.5 public beta 1 is now available for compatible iPhone models.

Realme is preparing to launch its new wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds T500 Pro, on April 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has disclosed key details, including support for Hi-Res Audio and the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec for lossless audio. The company stated that this feature is designed to deliver improved sound quality with greater detail and reduced latency, especially for users who stream high-quality content. The Realme Buds T500 Pro will be offered in three colour options: Lemon Cola, Orange Mint and Chocolate.

Anthropic has widened access to a key Claude feature that links the AI to Microsoft apps. As per the company’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the Microsoft 365 connector is now available across all Claude plans, including the free tier. The company said users can connect Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint to bring emails, documents and files directly into conversations. Previously limited to Team and Enterprise plans, the feature now allows users to access and analyse their data without manually uploading files.

If you are planning to buy a Mac Studio or Mac mini, you may need to wait up to five months for delivery. Shipments of certain variants of the M4 Max Mac Studio, M3 Ultra Mac Studio, and Mac mini models powered by M4-series chips have been delayed by several months, likely due to the ongoing global memory shortage.

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce the OnePlus Nord 6 in India on April 7, as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and feature a 9,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be available as an Amazon Specials product, with sales on Amazon starting April 9.

The iPhone Air, launched alongside the iPhone 17 series in September last year, is currently available at a discount of up to Rs 29,000, including bank offers. On Amazon India, the 256GB variant can be bought at an effective price of Rs 90,990, compared to its original launch price of Rs 119,900. Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI options along with additional bank cashback offers.