OnePlus is set to launch the Nord 6 smartphone today, April 7. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed several specifications including the chip powering the smartphone, camera details and more. The OnePlus Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and pack a 9,000mAh battery. The company said that the smartphone will come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony sensor, 'Dual-axis' Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone will come in three colourways– holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint and low-Reflection Pitch Black.

OnePlus Nord 6 launch details

Date: April 7

Time: 7:00 PM IST

How to watch: The launch will be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

OnePlus Nord 6: What we know so far

According to the company, the upcoming device will have the same 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display as the OnePlus 15. It will support 1800 nits HBM and can go up to 3600 nits peak brightness. It will also include Aqua Touch 2.0 technology to ensure accurate touch response even with wet or sweaty fingers.

The OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a 50MP Sony main camera with dual-axis OIS, along with a 32MP front camera. The phone will also support 4K video recording at 60fps. The phone will also include AI editing tools like AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Perfect Shot. These will help fix issues like poor lighting, unwanted people in the background, and blurry subjects, making photos easier to share.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As per the company, it will arrive with support for 165 FPS gameplay on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The smartphone will come with a “Touch Reflex” chip and a six-axis console controller gyro.

For Wi-Fi connectivity, the OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a G2 Wi-Fi chip. The smartphone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, which will support 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging. The company claims to offer up to 2.5 days of battery life. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 6 will run on OxygenOS and will offer six years of software patches.

The smartphone will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water, along with MIL-STD-810H durability standards. The front will get a Crystal Guard Glass which is said to offer better protection against drops and scratches, similar to Gorilla Glass Victus+.

ALSO READ: Realme Buds T500 Pro with Hi-Res audio, LHDC support launching April 16 The company said that the OnePlus Nord 6 will come with AI tools similar to the OnePlus 15, centred around OnePlus Mind Space. It will let users save on-screen content quickly and use Google Gemini for personalised suggestions. The phone will also include features like real-time translation, AI Ghostwriter, and AI Scan.

OnePlus Nord 6: Specifications

Display: 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR”, 1800 nits HBM, 3600 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

RAM: Up to 12GB RAM

Storage: Up to 256GB storage

Battery: 9000mAh

Chragig: 80W wired and 27W reverse charging

Rear camera: 50MP Sony main sensor with dual-axis OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Gaming: Supports up to 165 FPS on BGMI with Touch Reflex chip and six-axis gyro

Connectivity: G2 Wi-Fi chip

Software: OxygenOS with up to six years of software patches

Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification

Glass Protection: Crystal Guard Glass

Colours: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, Pitch Black

Camera AI Tools: AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot

OnePlus Nord 6 launch: Livestream