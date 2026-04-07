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Google Photos adds AI Enhance, video playback speed controls on Android

Google Photos adds AI Enhance for one-tap photo fixes and video playback speed controls on Android, making it easier to edit images and adjust video viewing directly within the app

Google Photos update includes two feature - AI Enhance and Playback speed

Google Photos update includes two feature - AI Enhance and Playback speed (Image: Google Photos)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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Google has rolled out two new features for Android users in Google Photos. According to Google, the update brings an AI-powered photo editing tool called “AI Enhance” and video playback speed controls. The AI Enhance tool can automatically adjust lighting, contrast and colours in a single tap, while the new video feature lets users control how fast or slow a clip plays. With these additions, Google is aiming to make everyday photo editing and video viewing simpler within the app.

Google Photos’ AI Enhance

According to Google’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the new AI Enhance button is designed to quickly improve photos with a single tap. Instead of manually adjusting settings, users can let the tool automatically fix lighting, contrast and overall colour balance.
 
 
According to Google, the feature works as a one-step edit option, making it easier for users who don’t want to spend time tweaking individual settings. It focuses on improving image quality by balancing brightness and colours to make photos look clearer and more polished. The feature is currently rolling out to Android users globally. 
 
Once available, users will see the AI Enhance option in the photo editor inside Google Photos. Tapping it applies automatic adjustments instantly. This makes it useful for quick edits, especially for photos taken in poor lighting or with uneven exposure. It essentially acts as a shortcut compared to traditional editing tools.

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Video playback speed controls

Alongside photo editing, Google has also introduced playback speed controls for videos in Google Photos. On its community page, the company said that the feature allows users to adjust how fast or slow a video plays.
 
How to use it:
  • On your Android device, open the Google Photos app.
  • Open the video you want to edit.
  • Tap More (3 vertical dots) and then Playback speed.
  • Choose the speed that you want:
  • 0.25X, 0.5X, 1X, 1.5X, 2X
  • Tap Done (checkmark).
Availability
 
The AI Enhance feature is already rolling out globally to Android users. The video playback speed control, however, appears to be in an earlier stage and may not be available everywhere yet. Both updates are expected to reach more users gradually.
 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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