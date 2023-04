Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

The highly-anticipated Google Pixel Fold has finally surfaced in a series of leaked marketing images, revealing a sleek design with a nearly gapless hinge.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, posted the leaked images on Twitter, showcasing a large screen on the outside and an even larger screen within, signalling a significant advancement in foldable display technology, reports The Verge.

In addition to the impressive exterior design, the gap between the two halves of the phone is minimal.

Moreover, the Pixel Fold is expected to measure 5.5 inches tall, 3.5 inches wide, and 0.5 inches thick when folded and 5.5x6.2x0.2 inches when unfolded, as well as weigh 283 grams.

The phone might feature a 9.5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the inner display, also could rate IPX8 water resistance and feature USB type-C 3.2 gen 2, according to the report.

The device is likely to be revealed at Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, in May this year, but some leaks suggest a fall launch.

Also Read Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace Users complain about Google Pixel 7 series' rear camera glass cracking India's 5G tablet shipments grow 61% QoQ in Q3 of Calendar 2022: CMR report Twitter to allow publishers to charge users per article basis starting May Indian consumers want new phone series not to be more than 5-10% costlier ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands, says OpenAI Reddit introduces 'chat channels', new way to chat within subreddits Ethical hacking training institutes log into Digital India dreams

In November last year, it was reported that the tech giant was planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May this year, alongside the Pixel Tablet.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Porcelain and Obsidian (black).

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb