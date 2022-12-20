JUST IN
Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
Meta Reality Labs puts 'about half' of operating expenses into AR
Smartphone makers may be forced to bring back removable batteries: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series may feature 12MP front camera
Spotify's Anchor app may be rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones go on sale: Details here
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India launch scheduled for Feb 7: Details
Social media app Tumblr adds support for livestreaming via Livebox
Amazon adds free music videos from independent labels to Fire TV in US
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Meta Reality Labs puts 'about half' of operating expenses into AR
icon-arrow-left
Amazon rolls out subscription-based service 'Prime Gaming' in India
Business Standard

Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

The leak of the Google Pixel Tablet showed what it looked like its default application setup

Topics
Google | Google Pixel | tablet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google's upcoming 'Pixel Tablet' and its charging speaker dock have been leaked on Facebook Marketplace, a destination on Facebook where people can buy and sell items.

The unreleased Pixel Tablet has a similar screen setup as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's Feathers collection, reports Gizmochina.

The leak of the Google Pixel Tablet showed what it looked like its default application setup.

It showed the tablet-optimised Pixel Launcher home screen with the search bar present above default applications.

The applications include Gmail, YouTube, Chrome and Photos, and the last two slots were suggestions.

The 256GB variant was shown on the Facebook Marketplace with an estimated battery life of about 16 hours at 70 per cent.

The leak also revealed the rear view of the Pixel Tablet and showed "USB-C and speaker grills at the connection to the charging speaker dock," the report said.

In October, the tech giant had revealed that the upcoming Pixel Tablet is scheduled to arrive in early 2023.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU