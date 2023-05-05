Google reveals new foldable Pixel phone, to release details on May 10

Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google
Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may not feature Chinese foldable panels
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 6.2-inch outer screen
Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February
Google behind in AI race, open-source communities a threat: Senior engineer
Tim Cook sees India at 'tipping point' for Apple as China pivot quickens
Khosla warns against slowing US AI research, cites China threat
Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits
Google rolling out passkeys for 'passwordless future': All you need to know