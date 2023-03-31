OnePlus 10R becomes more affordable; price reduced for the second time

OnePlus has good news for people looking to buy a new mobile. OnePlus has significantly reduced the price of its 10R model to Rs 31,999. The OnePlus 10R was originally launched in 2022, and was priced at Rs 38,999 then.
OnePlus reduces prices for the second time
It is to be noted that the company has reduced the 10R price for the second time. In August 2022, the price reduced for the first time, the OnePlus 10R price was revised to Rs 34,999 for 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM and 80W SUPERVOOC Charge, Rs 38,999 for 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM and 80W SUPERVOOC Charge and Rs 39,999 for 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM and 150W SUPERVOOC Charge.
The revised price makes it more affordable for common people. Prices has been slashed by Rs 3,000 across the board. Here is the revised price list:
Rs 31,999 (8GB+128GB, 80W)
Rs 35,999 (12GB+256GB, 80W)
Rs 36,999 (12GB+256GB, 150W)
The new prices are already being reflected on the Amazon website in India.
The Oneplus 10R is an affordable version of its premium version, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10R has a 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
The OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a 150W fast charger, which is an endurance edition, for a 5,000 mAH battery. There are two other OnePlus 10R models with 5,000 mAH followed by 80W chargers packed inside the box.
OnePlus 10R features
The OnePlus 10R model also uses a Sony IMX766 sensor in its 50 MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also comes with a 16MP front camera.
OnePlus 10R features also include MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset that helps compute 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This OnePlus version runs on OxygenOS 12.1 mostly based on Android 12. OnePlus 10R comes with two different RAM/ROM variants.