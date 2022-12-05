JUST IN
Android smartphone users may use iMessage in 2023 via 'Sunbird Messaging'
WhatsApp starts working on 21 new emojis for future update: Report
After Android certificate leak, Samsung, LG phones at malware attacks risk
Meta to roll out new mode in VR game to let players make their own levels
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed after passing FCC
Artificial intelligence can be helpful in diabetes monitoring, prevention
Medical studies get tech edge with AI, machine learning, remote care
Will expand data residency controls and transparency in India: AWS
Meta-owned WhatsApp rolls out picture-in-picture mode on iOS beta
Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5 bn times more secure
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Android smartphone users may use iMessage in 2023 via 'Sunbird Messaging'
Business Standard

Google Messages to get end-to-end encryption for group chats: Details here

It has also launched campaigns to convince Apple to adopt this standard for its own Messages app

Topics
Google | digital messaging

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Messages
Google Messages

Google has announced that it is testing end-to-end encrypted RCS (Rich Communication Services) group chats, which will be available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks.

With this feature, one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google will be encrypted so they are private and secure and can only be seen by the sender and recipient, according to the blogpost.

"RCS doesn't only make texting more secure -- it makes the experience better, too," Google said in a blogpost.

"SMS texting lacks a lot of what smartphones are capable of doing, but RCS means you can send and receive high-quality photos and videos, see real-time typing indicators and read receipts, name group conversations, add or remove contacts from group chats, and text over Wi-Fiathis list goes on," it added.

Google has been urging manufacturers and carriers to use RCS, a supercharged version of SMS that includes features such as typing indicators, delivery and read receipts.

It has also launched campaigns to convince Apple to adopt this standard for its own Messages app.

"Today, all of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard -- except for Apple. Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s," Neena Budhiraja, group product manager for the Messages app, said in a blogpost.

"Hopefully, Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don't have to keep waiting to remove the whole acegreen-versus-blue bubble" thing," it added.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU