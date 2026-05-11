Google rolls out Snapseed 4.0 with redesigned editing tools on Android
Google is rolling out Snapseed 4.0 for Android with a redesigned interface, film-style filters, batch editing, and several upgraded editing tools
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Google has started rolling out Snapseed 4.0 for Android, bringing one of the app’s biggest redesigns in years after a long period of limited updates. Snapseed is Google’s free photo-editing app available on Android and iPhone, known for offering professional-style editing tools. The new update brings Android users a redesigned interface along with several new editing tools, camera features, and film-style effects.
Snapseed 4.0 introduces a refreshed interface with faster editing controls, a customisable favourites bar, and simplified tool categories. Google has also added features like non-destructive editing, batch editing, smart masking tools, and a new Snapseed Camera mode with real-time film-style filters, giving users more advanced controls without adding subscriptions or watermarks.
Snapseed received a major 3.0 update last year, but the redesign was initially limited to iPhone users. Android users had been waiting for the same refreshed experience and newer editing tools for months. With the new 4.0 rollout, Google is finally bringing feature parity across both Android and iPhone versions of the app.
Snapseed 4.0 update: What’s new
Redesigned interface
One of the major changes in Snapseed 4.0 is the redesigned layout. The homepage now shows a grid of recently edited photos, while editing controls are organised into three tabs: Looks, Tools, and Export. Inside the Tools section, options are grouped into categories like Refine, Fix, Style, and All to make navigation easier. Users can still swipe left or right to adjust values and swipe up or down for additional settings, similar to older versions of Snapseed.
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Google has also added quick theme switching between dark and light modes, along with a histogram view for users who want more detailed exposure information while editing.
Film-style effects
The update also introduces the new Snapseed Camera directly inside the app. Users can access it through a floating action button on the homepage. The camera mode includes manual controls for ISO, shutter speed, and focus, along with real-time film simulation effects inspired by classic Kodak, Fuji, Agfa, Polaroid, and Technicolor film stocks. Besides using your custom saved looks, Snapseed Camera offers real-time “film emulation” in the following styles:
- KP1: Inspired by Kodak Portra 400
- KP2: Inspired by Kodak Portra 160
- KG1: Inspired by Kodak Gold 200
- KE1: Inspired by Kodak E200
- FS1: Inspired by Fuji Superia 200
- FS2: Inspired by Fuji Superia 800
- FP1: Inspired by Fuji Pro 400h
- AG1: Inspired by Agfa Optima 200
- AS1: Inspired by Agfa Scala 200
- PD1: Inspired by Polaroid 600
- TC1: Inspired by Technicolor
Other settings let users set a different colour theme for the viewfinder: Editor, Dusk, Negative, Steel, Haze, and Depth. Google said that users can capture photos using these custom styles directly from the camera instead of applying effects later during editing.
More editing tools without subscriptions
Snapseed 4.0 continues to offer its editing tools without subscriptions, ads, or watermarks. The app now includes more than 30 tools and filters, including selective editing, RAW photo support, and more. These include:
- Adjust
- One-touch masking
- Selective edits
- Healing
- Film filters
- Batch edit
- Halation
- Glamour Glow
- Tonal contrast
- Black and white filters
Google has also added newer visual effects such as Halation and Bloom, which create soft cinematic lighting effects inspired by analogue photography.
Android users are getting the same experience as iPhone users
Snapseed 4.0 has already been fully available on iOS, but Android users were still waiting for the redesigned version. Google has now started a wider rollout through the Play Store, and the update is reportedly becoming available to users globally.
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 5:18 PM IST