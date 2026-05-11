Apple releases iOS 26.5 RC 2: New features, eligible iPhone models and more
Apple has released iOS 26.5 Release Candidate 2 for eligible iPhones, bringing encrypted RCS messaging in beta, Apple Maps updates, and new Pride Edition wallpapers
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Apple has released a second Release Candidate (RC 2) build for iOS 26.5 for eligible iPhones, suggesting the public rollout is now very close. The update is currently available to developers and public beta testers, and Apple is expected to release the stable version to all eligible iPhone users soon.
Release Candidate builds are usually the final versions tested before a wider rollout, though Apple sometimes issues a second RC if bugs or stability issues are discovered during the final phase of testing.
In the case of iOS 26.5 RC 2, Apple has not introduce any major new features or visual changes over the first version. Instead, the update appears focused on refining the experience before launch. That said, the iOS 26.5 is expected to bring improvements to RCS messaging, updates to Apple Maps, and new Pride Edition wallpapers.
iOS 26.5: New features
RCS messages could get encryption
One of the major additions in iOS 26.5 is end-to-end encryption for RCS messages exchanged between supported iPhones and Android phones. Apple had briefly introduced the feature during the iOS 26.4 beta cycle, but it was later removed from the stable release. The company now appears ready to bring it back with iOS 26.5.
Also Read
The addition of encryption means messages will remain protected while being delivered, preventing third parties from reading them in transit. Only the sender and recipient will be able to access the messages, similar to encrypted chats on apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. However, the feature may initially work only on supported carriers and could roll out gradually across regions.
Apple Maps to get Suggested Places and ads
With iOS 26.5, Apple is also expected to introduce a new Suggested Places section in Apple Maps. The feature will recommend locations based on nearby trends, recent searches, and user activity. The update could also mark the beginning of ads inside Apple Maps.
Businesses in the US and Canada may soon be able to promote their listings within Maps search results and at the top of the Suggested Places section. According to reports, these sponsored listings will be selected based on relevance, nearby trends, and user activity.
The ads are expected to be clearly labelled and designed with privacy protections, meaning user location data and ad interactions will not be directly linked to individual Apple accounts.
New Pride wallpapers are also coming
iOS 26.5 will also include new Pride Edition wallpapers for iPhones.
According to Apple, the wallpapers will feature dynamic colour effects and support multiple colour combinations. Users may also get options to customise themes by choosing from dozens of colour variations.
Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades delayed
Although there have been ongoing rumours about new Siri and Apple Intelligence features, those upgrades are not expected to arrive with iOS 26.5. Apple is likely saving its bigger AI announcements for iOS 27, which is expected to be previewed during WWDC 2026 from June 8 to June 12.
iOS 26.5: Eligible models
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17e
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 11 2026 | 2:40 PM IST