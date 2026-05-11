Apple releases iOS 26.5 RC 2: New features, eligible iPhone models and more

Apple has released a second Release Candidate (RC 2) build for iOS 26.5 for eligible iPhones, suggesting the public rollout is now very close. The update is currently available to developers and public beta testers, and Apple is expected to release the stable version to all eligible iPhone users soon.

Release Candidate builds are usually the final versions tested before a wider rollout, though Apple sometimes issues a second RC if bugs or stability issues are discovered during the final phase of testing.

In the case of iOS 26.5 RC 2, Apple has not introduce any major new features or visual changes over the first version. Instead, the update appears focused on refining the experience before launch. That said, the iOS 26.5 is expected to bring improvements to RCS messaging, updates to Apple Maps, and new Pride Edition wallpapers.

iOS 26.5: New features

RCS messages could get encryption

One of the major additions in iOS 26.5 is end-to-end encryption for RCS messages exchanged between supported iPhones and Android phones. Apple had briefly introduced the feature during the iOS 26.4 beta cycle, but it was later removed from the stable release. The company now appears ready to bring it back with iOS 26.5.

The addition of encryption means messages will remain protected while being delivered, preventing third parties from reading them in transit. Only the sender and recipient will be able to access the messages, similar to encrypted chats on apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. However, the feature may initially work only on supported carriers and could roll out gradually across regions.

Apple Maps to get Suggested Places and ads

With iOS 26.5, Apple is also expected to introduce a new Suggested Places section in Apple Maps. The feature will recommend locations based on nearby trends, recent searches, and user activity. The update could also mark the beginning of ads inside Apple Maps.

Businesses in the US and Canada may soon be able to promote their listings within Maps search results and at the top of the Suggested Places section. According to reports, these sponsored listings will be selected based on relevance, nearby trends, and user activity.

ALSO READ: How timing, efficiency, and price are driving Apple's MacBook Neo success The ads are expected to be clearly labelled and designed with privacy protections, meaning user location data and ad interactions will not be directly linked to individual Apple accounts.

New Pride wallpapers are also coming

iOS 26.5 will also include new Pride Edition wallpapers for iPhones.

According to Apple, the wallpapers will feature dynamic colour effects and support multiple colour combinations. Users may also get options to customise themes by choosing from dozens of colour variations.

Siri and Apple Intelligence upgrades delayed

ALSO READ: Claude's Chrome extension vulnerable to exploitation despite a fix: Report Although there have been ongoing rumours about new Siri and Apple Intelligence features, those upgrades are not expected to arrive with iOS 26.5. Apple is likely saving its bigger AI announcements for iOS 27, which is expected to be previewed during WWDC 2026 from June 8 to June 12.

iOS 26.5: Eligible models