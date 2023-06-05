close

Google's upcoming Android 14 may include advanced memory protection feature

The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter

IANS San Francisco
Android

Android

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google's upcoming system software update 'Android 14' will reportedly include an advanced memory protection feature.

The information was shared by Esper's Mishaal Rahman on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

He tweeted: "I discovered a hidden 'advanced memory protection beta' feature in Android 14."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update, which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application's settings menu.

Also, it was reported that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had released the first public Beta of Android 14 with new features focused on system navigation, privacy, performance, and user customisation to both developers and early adopters.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

