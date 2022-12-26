JUST IN
Infinix launches ZERO Ultra smartphone with 200MP camera: Price and specs
Business Standard

Google Contacts adds new 'Highlights' tab on Android devices: Report

The new tab appears between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & manage' in the Material You bottom bar

Topics
Google | Google apps | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Contacts
Google Contacts

Google has added a new 'Highlight' tab to its contact management service 'Google Contacts' on Android.

The new tab appears between 'Contacts' and 'Fix & manage' in the Material You bottom bar, reports 9To5Google.

Below the search field, users get a grid of 'Favorites' that includes four icons in a row, where users get four of their favourite contacts.

Users can also easily 'Add' new ones from the top-right corner.

Under the 'Favorites', users get the 'Recents' section, which is a two-tab list that starts with 'View recently'.

Whereas, 'Added recently' rounds out the list and is the most useful part of the new user interface (UI).

With the change, Contacts is now a three-tab application.

"This new Highlights tab could be the primary way people use Google Contacts. Instead of scrolling, they could just search, while the grid is more visual and friendly than the list," the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:57 IST

