RIL, Adani among others pledge $240 bn investment in India at AI Summit

Reliance Industries, Adani, Google, Lightspeed Ventures and Tata are among the top investors that cumulatively made commitment of $240 billion investment in India during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, an official statement said on Monday.

The number released by the government shows that the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held from Feb 16-21, was the biggest AI event held till date, with approximately 6 lakh attendees in person, delegations from more than 100 countries and 20 international organisations participated in the proceedings.

Over $200 billion in AI-related investments are expected across infrastructure, foundation models, hardware and applications.

The India AI Impact Summit Declaration was endorsed by 92 countries and international organisations. The New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments were announced by 13 leading global and Indian frontier model developers to promote trustworthy and inclusive AI deployment.

According to the statement, Reliance Industries pledged $110 billion over seven years towards AI-focused infrastructure, Adani Enterprises announced plans to invest $100 billion by 2035, General Catalyst announced a $5 billion investment commitment over five years, while Lightspeed Venture Partners announced $10 billion in investments.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced investments including new India-US subsea cable routes and a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Tata Group announced a partnership with OpenAI to scale AI-ready data centres.

A key announcement at the Summit was the expansion of India's sovereign compute capacity.

In addition to the over 38,000 GPUs already provisioned under the IndiaAI Mission, an additional 20,000 GPUs will be added in the coming weeks, further strengthening national AI infrastructure, the statement said.

The statement said that The AI Impact Expo emerged as one of the largest AI exhibitions globally, with over 850 exhibitors across 10 thematic pavilions.