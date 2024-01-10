Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google teams up with Samsung yet again, renames Nearby Share to Quick Share

Quick Share will start rolling out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month, said Google

Google at CES 2024

Google at CES 2024

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Software giant Google and South Korean electronics maker Samsung have announced collaboration to bring their peer-to-peer content sharing platforms into a singular cross-Android solution called Quick Share. Essentially, the Google Nearby Share has been renamed to Quick Share, which has now become the default platform built-in option for peer-to-peer content sharing across all types of devices in the Android and Chromebook ecosystems. To mark the change, Google has also updated the logo. Quick Share will start rolling out to current Nearby Share enabled devices next month, said Google.
Besides Quick Share, Google announced that it is extending Fast Pair support to the big screens. Google said Fast Pair support is expanding to Chromecast with Google TV from next month and will be available on more Google TV devices from later this year. Fast Pair is Google's solution that enables quick wireless accessories (such as wireless headphones) discovery on supported platforms. Essentially, it allows you to quickly discover and connect nearby Bluetooth accessories with Android phones and Chromebooks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Google also announced expanding Chromecast casting service to more apps and devices. TikTok is among the first apps that can now cast content from phone to Chromecast built-in devices. Google said it would soon enable LIVE videos cast service for TikTok.
Lastly, Google announced more interoperability across devices with Matter. For the uninitiated, Matter is an industry standard created to allow interoperability between smart devices irrespective of the maker. Google said it is helping more homes be ready for Matter.
“In the future, LG TVs and select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices will act as hubs for Google Home. So if you have a Nest Hub, Nest Mini or compatible TV, it’s easy to add Matter devices to your home network and locally control them with the Google Home app,” said Google.

Also Read

Nearby Share: Google rolls out its file sharing application for Windows PCs

Google announces Chromebook Plus with AI-based features built-in: Details

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

CES 2024: Samsung announces AI chip-powered displays, wireless 8K projector

ASUS launches Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India: Know price, specs, and more

Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Elliott Investment amasses about $1 billion stake in Tinder owner: Report

Amazon debuts video-streaming for its TV hardware that rivals Apple AirPlay

Meta to restrict more content targeting teens on Instagram, Facebook

Making technology more 'human' is the way forward: Accenture study

Topics : Google Samsung Google India Samsung India Google Chromecast Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon