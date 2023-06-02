close

Microsoft Teams' now lets users collaborate with communities on Windows 11

Tech giant Microsoft has announced new features in the free version of its proprietary business communication platform 'Teams', including the ability to collaborate with communities on Windows 11

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Tech giant Microsoft has announced new features in the free version of its proprietary business communication platform 'Teams', including the ability to collaborate with communities on Windows 11 devices, in addition to iOS and Android.

"On Windows 11, community owners can create communities from scratch, share and invite members, create and host events, moderate content with critical trust and safety features, and get notified about all important activities," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Communities in Teams will soon be supported on Windows 10 and macOS devices as well as the web.

The tech giant also announced support for Microsoft Designer (Preview) in Teams on Windows 11. The Designer is powered by generative AI technology and allows users to create unique and personalised designs effortlessly.

"Community members can now record videos from their mobile devices using Microsoft's new capture experience," the company added.

Additionally, starting with iOS, community owners can use their smartphone's camera to scan and invite multiple emails or phone numbers from an online document, a paper directory, or any other list they might have.

The tech giant also announced an update in its free group messaging app 'GroupMe'.

 

Users can now create Microsoft Teams calls inside the messaging application.

Microsoft Windows 11

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

