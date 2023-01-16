Microsoft releases new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in Dev Channel

JUST IN
IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes an updated version of Task Manager with a new feature for tinkerers, developers, and troubleshooters.

With the new feature, users will be able to create live kernel memory dumps directly from the Task Manager app, according to Windows Central.

It also features a new Network Troubleshooting experience in the Get Help app.

This new experience will replace the older, built-in network troubleshooting experience that users have likely seen hundreds of times.

The company said this new experience includes "new APIs" that diagnose problems and offers recommendations to get online, according to the report.

In the new preview build, the company also fixed the layout issues with the text in the search box on the taskbar when using right-to-left display languages like Arabic, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction.

The update is available for the stable version of Edge, so any user who uses the browser regularly should be able to download it.

The text prediction feature provides predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages.

Currently, the feature is limited to English in the U.S., India, and Australia.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 16:08 IST

