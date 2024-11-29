HMD Fusion goes on sale with complimentary modular outfits: Check details

HMD Fusion smartphone is now available in India with introductory offers, including complimentary "Smart Outfits" that enhance both utility and appearance. The smartphone features a minimalist bare-back design and second-generation repairability. Here are the details:
HMD Fusion: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, the HMD Fusion is available on HMD's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.
Customers purchasing from Amazon can avail a Rs 2,000 discount using select bank cards (limited period).
Complimentary Flashy Outfit Indigo and Gaming Outfit are included with the purchase.
HMD Fusion: Modular design
The smartphone features a bare-back design with six smart pins at the bottom, enabling attachment to "Smart Outfits." These accessories are designed for functionality and style:
Gaming Outfit: Mimics a gaming controller, offering enhanced controls for gaming.
Flashy Outfit: Includes a foldable RGB LED flash ring, adjustable for better selfie lighting.
HMD has collaborated with Digital Turbine and Aptoide to complement the Gaming Outfit. The integrated Aptoide game store features a dedicated section, Play with your HMD Gaming Outfit, where users can download controller-compatible games.
The bare-back design also enhances repairability. HMD’s second-generation repairable design allows users to replace components such as the display, battery, or charging port using just a screwdriver, ensuring easier maintenance and longer usability.
HMD Fusion: Specifications
- Display: 6.56-inch HD+ panel, 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 108MP primary camera (dual setup)
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- OS: Android 14
- Support: 2 years of OS updates, 3 years of security updates