HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

Called smart accessories by HP, the computer peripherals designed for the hybrid workforce includes webcams, noise cancelling earbuds, and more

BS Web Team New Delhi
HP Inc, HP

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
HP has introduced a range of accessories in India for people who work both in the office and remotely. These accessories are designed to enhance productivity and make collaboration easier for the modern workforce, said the PC maker.
"We focus on innovating to serve changing workforce requirements and our range of new audio, video, and collaboration accessories will enhance productivity and provide for engaging hybrid work experiences whether at home or on-the-go," said Vickram Bedi, senior director of personal systems at HP India.

Below are the products detail:
Poly Voyager Free 60 UC earbuds
 
Poly Voyager Free 60, HP

These earbuds are designed to keep users productive, connected, and entertained. The earbuds feature three-mic arrays supported by hybrid-and-adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. The earbuds come with a touchscreen charge case, offering all-day battery – up to 24 hours of listening time.
Price: Starting at Rs 41,999

HP E45c 45-inch curved monitor

HP E45c 45' curved monitor, HP

















This curved monitor has a 45-inch dual QHD display of 165Hz refresh rate. It offers an expansive field-of-view for seamless multitasking. The monitor includes integrated dual speakers and multiple connectivity options.
Price: Starting at Rs 126,631

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam
 
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam


















This AI-enhanced webcam supports video streams up to 4K resolutions. It offers features like background change, auto-framing during live streams, and automatic colour correction. With a large lens and dual microphones, it is said to deliver high-quality video and noise-free audio.

Price: Starting at Rs 18,999
HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse
 
HP 925 Ergonomic Vertical Mouse















Designed for comfort and efficiency, this ergonomic vertical mouse promotes a relaxed and natural hand position. It includes a detachable wrist rest for effortless movement and can stay connected to up to three devices simultaneously. The mouse supports multiple operating systems and has customisable buttons.
Price: Available from June 2023, starting at Rs 8,999

HP Thunderbolt USB-C Dock G4

HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock
















This dock expands the capabilities of USB-C enabled notebooks, allowing users to connect displays, devices, and wired networks with a single cable. It is compatible with non-HP notebooks, provides up to 100W of power, and supports up to three displays.
Price: Starting at Rs 19,500
Topics : HP India BS Web Reports Computer accessories Earbuds gadgets

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

