close
Sensex (-0.63%)
66009.87 -418.22
Nifty (-0.57%)
19697.85 -113.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
6044.85 + 8.20
Nifty Midcap (-0.81%)
40403.80 -329.55
Nifty Bank (-1.16%)
43895.80 -513.70
Heatmap

HP launches Pavilion Plus laptops with IMAX-enhanced displays: Details here

The HP Pavilion Plus is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants starting at Rs 91,999 and Rs 124,999, respectively

HP Pavilion Plus Laptop, HP Pavilion Plus 16, HP Pavilion Plus 14, new HP Pavilion laptop, new HP laptop, HP, HP Pavilion, RTX3050

HP Pavilion Plus 16 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, with an option for 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American PC maker HP on October 18 launched in India the Pavilion Plus series laptops. The HP Pavilion Plus is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch screen variants starting at Rs 91,999 and Rs 124,999, respectively. The 14-inch screen variant is available with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors. The 16-inch screen variant comes with 13th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Both the variants feature HP Presence 2.0 software for AI-based video conferencing features and IMAX-enhanced displays.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 laptop is offered in warm gold and natural silver colour, and the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is offered in moonlight blue and natural silver colours. Below are the details:
HP Pavilion Plus 16: Specifications
The HP Pavilion Plus 16 sports a 16-inch 2.5K resolution display of up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (H-series) processor, with an option for 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It has 16GB DDR5 RAM up to 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6e for wireless connectivity. HP said the laptop weighs 1.9 kg and it is powered by a 68Wh Lithium-ion battery. Other features include 5MP IR camera, manual camera shutter, and Windows Hello support.
HP Pavilion Plus 14: Specifications
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED screen of up to 120Hz refresh rate. It gets an option of 13th Gen Intel Core i7 (U-series) processor or AMD Ryzen 7 (H-series) processor. Unlike the 16-inch model, the Pavilion Plus 14 has integrated GPU and it does not get an option for a dedicated GPU. It has 16GB DDR5 RAM  and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. For connectivity, the laptop sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The Pavilion Plus 14 supports Wi-Fi 6e for wireless connectivity. HP said the laptop weighs 1.44 kg and a 68Wh Lithium-ion battery powers it.

Also Read

HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey: You may need an invite code to buy this phone

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

HP launches AMD processors-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

OpenAI claims that tool to detect AI-generated images is 99% accurate

Apple launches Pencil with USB-C port at Rs 7,900 in India: Details here

US restricts Nvidia made-for-China semiconductor chips in new export rules

Amazon, Tripadvisor partner to battle fake reviews, FTC seeks to ban them

Samsung One UI 6: Know about Android 14-based interface for Galaxy devices

Topics : HP HP India Laptops Laptop review Technology

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon