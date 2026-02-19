Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / India unveils 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' at AI Summit: Details

India unveils 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' at AI Summit: Details

India-AI Impact Summit 2026: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced two frontier AI commitments focused on real-world data use for policymaking and multilingual AI evaluations

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced a key outcome of the India AI Impact Summit, unveiling the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' — a voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian artificial intelligence firms.
 
Calling it a “significant outcome” of the summit, the minister said, “Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments - a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”
 
He said the initiative reflects a common vision among global AI leaders and Indian innovators to ensure that AI development remains responsible, inclusive and beneficial for society.
 
 

Two frontier AI commitments

 
Vaishnaw outlined two central commitments under the initiative. “The first is advancing real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights,” Vaishnaw said, adding that this would “support evidence-based policymaking on jobs, skills and policy making".
 
According to him, the effort is expected to help governments and institutions better track employment trends and evolving skill requirements while maintaining privacy safeguards.

“The second is strengthening multilingual and use-case evaluations,” he said, stressing the importance of ensuring AI systems work effectively across languages and social contexts.
 
“This is especially important for the Global South, to ensure that AI works effectively across languages and cultures,” he added.   
 

Focus on inclusive, responsible AI

 
Announcing the commitments, Vaishnaw said leading frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators such as Sarvam, Bharatjan, Yani, and Soket, "have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments that reflect a shared vision for inclusive and responsible AI”.
 
He added that the initiative positions India as a leading voice in shaping AI governance from a Global South perspective. “This initiative positions India at the forefront of building a Global South-led perspective on AI governance, one that balances innovation with equity and real-world impact,” the minister said.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

