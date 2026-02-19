Healthcare, education to flourish with AI: Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal

Sectors such as healthcare, education, deep research, and medical sciences are set to flourish with the power of artificial intelligence (AI), said Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, on day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Speaking during a fireside conversation with Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe, Mittal said AI is becoming an integral part of his company’s operations.

“We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences... all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI). From our company’s standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate, how we serve our customers, build our networks and manage our networks,” Mittal said.

He reiterated that AI is now embedded in how the Indian conglomerate operates and engages with customers, stressing the importance of keeping AI open for the benefit of all.

Indian jugaad is a big innovation tool: Adobe CEO

During the same conversation, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen spoke about the wider implications of AI adoption, noting that the number of AI users in India could become greater than in any other part of the world in the next few years. He said one key area India can focus on is content authenticity as AI usage scales rapidly.

Reflecting on India’s global success, Narayen said, “I think the reason we are able to succeed on the global stage is because of the jugaad that we use to some extent, that is our secret.”

Narayen also highlighted the inevitable challenge posed by AI, which is striking a balance between commercial enterprises seeking to protect proprietary information and advance technology, while ensuring that its benefits are shared more broadly across society.

Highlighting Adobe’s approach, he said the company focuses on open standards, which is why 'Portable Document Format' (PDF) has seen massive global adoption. Enterprises, he added, must recognise what constitutes sustainable advantage in the AI era and adapt accordingly.