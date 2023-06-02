Infinix to sell INBook X2 laptops from June 9, price starts at Rs 27,990

Infinix is ready to launch its latest INBook X2 Slim series laptop, which will go on sale from June 9 on Flipkart. The company is looking to present customers with an affordable laptop, prices for which are expected to start from Rs 27,990. The laptop will come with a light-body design and premium look and feel, the company informed.
Weighing at just 1.24 kg, the Infinix InBook X2 Slim series is among the lighter laptops available in the market. The device is only 14.8 mm thick and uses a lightweight aluminium alloy-based metal body. It will be sold in Red, Green, Silver, and Blue colours.
Keyboard and display
The laptop will come with a backlit keyboard to allow users to work in low light conditions, the company press release said. The laptop features a super bright full high-definition display of 300 NITS and 100 per cent sRGB colour reproduction for an enhanced viewing experience.
Battery and fast charging
The laptop comes powered with a 50 Wh battery and the company says that it can sustain 11 hours of usage. Additionally, the device comes with a 65W Type-C charger.
Processor and Storage
The latest laptop from Infinix comes with three different processors from Intel, i3, i5, and i7. Users may buy the variant according to their usage requirements.
The laptop also comes with a fast 3.0 SSD storage that ensures faster performance. The system is equipped with a 1.0 cooling system that keeps the temperatures under control.
Price details
|i3
|8+256
|27,990*
|i3
|8+512
|30,990*
|i5
|16+512
|38,990
|i5
|16+1TB
|40,990
|i7
|16+512
|48,990
|i7
|16+1TB
|50,990
The laptops priced at Rs 27,990 and Rs 30,990 are after using applicable offers, the company said.