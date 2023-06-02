Infinix to sell INBook X2 laptops from June 9, price starts at Rs 27,990

Weighing at just 1.24 kg, the Infinix InBook X2 Slim series is among the lighter laptops available in the market. The device is only 14.8 mm thick and uses a lightweight aluminium alloy-based metal body. It will be sold in Red, Green, Silver, and Blue colours.

Infinix is ready to launch its latest INBook X2 Slim series laptop, which will go on sale from June 9 on Flipkart. The company is looking to present customers with an affordable laptop, prices for which are expected to start from Rs 27,990. The laptop will come with a light-body design and premium look and feel, the company informed.