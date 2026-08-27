Instagram has introduced First Draft, a new feature that automatically creates an initial edit of a Reel from selected video clips. The feature trims clips, removes pauses and assembles the footage into a rough cut, allowing users to make further changes before publishing. Instagram says the first edit can be generated in under 10 seconds. The feature is currently rolling out to iPhone users and is available within Instagram's Reels creation workflow. It focuses on reducing the manual work involved in putting together the first version of a short video.

Instagram’s First Draft: How it works

According to Instagram, Users can select one or more clips from the Reels gallery and tap the First Draft button. Instagram then processes the footage and creates an initial sequence by trimming parts of the clips and removing pauses or silences. The resulting video can be reviewed before the user moves to the full Reels editor.

The feature can also be accessed after recording video through Instagram's camera. This gives users two ways to create a first cut: by selecting footage already stored in the phone's gallery or by recording new footage within Instagram.

First Draft is designed for different types of Reels, including multi-clip montages, talking-head videos and day-in-the-life videos. Removing pauses could be particularly useful for videos where a person speaks directly to the camera, as such clips often require repeated trimming before they are ready to publish.

The first cut can be changed: The automatically generated edit is not intended to be the final version. Users can reorder clips, remove sections, make adjustments or start again before publishing.

Instagram describes First Draft as a starting point rather than a replacement for manual editing. Once the initial edit has been created, users can continue to the full editor and make additional changes to the Reel.

This means creators still have control over the final video. The feature mainly takes care of the initial and more repetitive part of the editing process.

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How to use First Draft

There are two ways to access the feature.

From existing clips:

Open Instagram's Reels creation screen.

Select one or more clips from the Reels gallery.

Tap First Draft.

Review the automatically generated edit.

Continue to the full editor to make changes or publish.

After recording a video:

Open Instagram's camera.

Record the video.

Select First Draft.

Review the edit.

Continue editing or publish the Reel.

Availability

First Draft is currently rolling out on iPhone. Instagram has not announced a specific timeline for Android availability. For users who already rely on dedicated video-editing apps, First Draft is unlikely to replace more advanced editing tools. Its main use is narrower: creating a quick first version of a Reel and reducing the amount of manual trimming required before detailed editing begins.