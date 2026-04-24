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Instagram tests new 'Instants' app for one-time photo sharing: How it works

Instagram is testing a new "Instants" app that lets users share quick, unedited photos that disappear after one view, aiming to bring back more casual and real-time interactions

Instagram

Instagram

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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Instagram is reportedly testing a new app called “Instants” for casual photo sharing. According to a report from TechCrunch, the app allows users to take quick photos and share them with friends that can only be viewed once and remain accessible for up to 24 hours. It is currently available in select regions, including Spain and Italy. The report noted that the idea is to offer a low-pressure way to connect, without the need for editing or perfect-looking posts.
 
Users can take a photo with a single tap using the in-app camera and share it instantly. There’s no option to upload from the camera roll, and editing tools are limited — apart from adding text, photos cannot be modified. This means what you capture is exactly what gets shared.
 

How Instants works

According to the report, unlike the main Instagram app, which is often associated with curated content, Instants focuses on raw, real-time sharing. Photos disappear after being viewed once and stay available for 24 hours, adding a sense of urgency and privacy to interactions.

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As noted, users can choose to share these “instants” with mutual followers or a Close Friends list. These lists are synced with the main Instagram app, so there’s no need to set them up again. Instagram is also testing Instants both as a standalone app and as a feature within the main app, giving users flexibility in how they access it.
 
The approach is similar to platforms like Snapchat and BeReal, which focus on unfiltered and temporary content. It reflects a shift away from heavily edited posts towards more spontaneous sharing. 
 
Why Instagram is doing this
 
As reported, Instagram has become more focused on influencers, ads and highly produced content. With Instants, the company seems to be trying to bring back a more personal way of sharing, closer to how the platform started.
 
At the same time, the move appears to respond to competition from apps that prioritise private and real-time interactions. Features like Instagram Stories already offer quick sharing, and interest in apps like BeReal has slowed compared to earlier trends. For now, Instants remains in testing, and its wider rollout will likely depend on how users respond in the current trial.
 

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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