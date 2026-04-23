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With Workspace Intelligence, Google adds AI tools to Sheets, Meet, Chrome

Google has announced new Workspace updates with AI-powered tools, including Workspace Intelligence, improved Sheets features, meeting summaries and automation tools to simplify everyday work ta

Google Workspace introduces new AI features at Next 2026 to simplify work across apps

Google Workspace introduces new AI features at Next 2026 to simplify work across apps (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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Google has announced a fresh set of updates for its Workspace platform at the Cloud Next 2026 event, focusing on AI and automation. The new features include interactive dashboards in Sheets, automated meeting summaries in Meet and AI-powered task handling through Gemini. These additions aim to simplify everyday work and improve productivity across apps like Sheets, Meet, Chrome and Gemini.
 
At the centre of these updates is a system called Workspace Intelligence, which the company said is designed to bring together user data, projects and collaborations across apps into a unified view. According to Google, it can analyse relationships between files, emails and workflows to deliver more useful outputs. 
 

Key updates across Workspace apps

One of the major additions is an upgrade to Sheets. Users can now import data from third-party platforms like HubSpot and Salesforce and create interactive dashboards, heat maps and other visual tools directly within Sheets. These are designed to act like small apps built on top of existing data.
 
Google is also introducing “skills” in Workspace, which allow users to automate repetitive tasks. For example, a skill can review invoices and detect errors by comparing them with records, reducing manual effort. These can be created and shared across teams. 

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AI in meetings, videos and browsing
 
Google Meet is getting expanded AI support with its “Take Notes for Me” feature. It can now generate summaries and action points from meetings, even if they are held offline or on other platforms like Zoom or Teams.
 
In Google Vids, new AI avatars can be used to create videos with custom branding. These avatars can appear in presentations and support multiple languages, making it easier to produce content without traditional video setups.
 
Google is also adding auto-browsing capabilities in Chrome Enterprise. This allows AI to complete multi-step tasks across websites and apps while keeping enterprise-level security controls in place.
 
More control and integrations
 
The company is introducing new tools for developers and businesses, including a Workspace MCP Server that allows AI apps to connect with Workspace data securely. There are also new governance controls to monitor how AI agents access data. For organisations with strict data requirements, Google is adding options to store and process data in specific regions, along with client-side encryption for added security.
 
Migration and future direction
 
The company said that migrating from Microsoft 365 to Workspace is now up to five times faster with a new data import service built into the admin console to move emails, files and conversations. It also added that improved interoperability features, such as Office file editing in Gmail and AI-powered tools, will help teams work more smoothly with users who still rely on Microsoft Office apps.
 

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Topics : Google apps Latest Technology News Google Meet Google Chrome

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

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