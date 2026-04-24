Nothing brings Essential Voice to turn speech into clean text: How it works

Nothing has introduced a new software feature called Essential Voice, expanding its Essential AI tools with a focus on voice-based input. According to Nothing , instead of typing everything on your phone, users can just speak and get properly formatted text in real time. The company is positioning this as a step towards making interactions more natural, since speaking is faster and more intuitive than typing for most people.

What is Essential Voice?

Essential Voice is a voice-to-text feature developed by Nothing that turns spoken input into clean, usable text in real time. Instead of simply transcribing speech word-for-word like traditional dictation, it refines what you say by removing filler words, fixing sentence structure and making the output look like properly written text. The feature can be activated by long-pressing the Essential Key or directly from the keyboard on supported Nothing smartphones and it works inside apps where users typically type, so there’s no need to switch between tools.

Essential Voice: How it works

With Essential Voice, the system automatically cleans up what the user says. It removes filler words like “um” or “uh,” improves sentence structure and turns spoken input into text that feels ready to send. Nothing said that Essential Voice only works when you actively turn it on and does not run in the background. When used, your audio is encrypted and processed on the server, after which the final text is sent back to your device. The audio or text is not stored on the servers.

The feature includes auto-correction tools that improve clarity and flow, making the output more usable. There is also support for personal mappings, which act like shortcuts for commonly used words, phrases or links. For example, a user can assign a spoken phrase to automatically insert a specific format or address.

ALSO READ: Meta, Microsoft plan job cuts, buyouts that may affect up to 23,000 roles Another addition is a translation tool that allows users to speak in one language and generate text in another. Nothing said that Essential Voice supports over 100 languages with auto-detection, along with options for regional variations. The company said that it makes the feature useful for multilingual communication without needing separate apps.

Availability

Essential Voice is currently available on Nothing Phone 3 and will roll out to Phone 4a Pro later this month and Phone 4a in early May. According to Nothing, future updates will bring context awareness, allowing the feature to adjust its output based on where it is being used, such as messaging or emails. The company is also looking to expand this across its ecosystem, suggesting a broader shift towards voice-first interaction across devices.