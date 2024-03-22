iOS 17.4.1: Apple rolls out firmware update to address bugs on iPhones

Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.4.1 update for supported iPhones. The system update is available globally to all eligible iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 series. While the iOS 17.4 update that rolled-out earlier this month brought new features including live transcripts for Apple podcasts and additional battery information, the latest update includes security patches and bug fixes for iPhones.

Apple in the update description said that the iOS 17.4.1 system update provides “important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Apple has not specified the exact issue that this update plans to resolve. Apple generally does post a release note for the update along with common vulnerabilities and exposure (CVE) entries after every update. However, according to a report by CNET, Apple has told the media outlet that it might take longer to post this information online.

iOS 17.4.1: Eligible models

iPhone XS or later iPhone models are eligible for the iOS 17.4.1 system update.

iOS 17.4.1: How to install

To update your iPhone to the latest version, plug your device to a power source and connect to the internet, preferably with Wi-Fi. Apple recommends taking backup of your iPhone before initiating the update process.

Go to the Settings app and tap on General and then tap on Software Update.

Tap on Install Now to initiate the process. If you see the option to Download and Install instead, tap on it to download the update.

Once downloaded, tap on Install now to start the installation process.