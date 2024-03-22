Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

iOS 17.4.1: Apple rolls out firmware update to address bugs on iPhones

Apple, in the update description, stated that the iOS 17.4.1 brings important security updates and is recommended for all users

Apple, Apple iOS 17, Apple iOS, iOS 17, Apple iPhone, iPhone 15,

Apple iOS 17

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is now rolling out iOS 17.4.1 update for supported iPhones. The system update is available globally to all eligible iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 series. While the iOS 17.4 update that rolled-out earlier this month brought new features including live transcripts for Apple podcasts and additional battery information, the latest update includes security patches and bug fixes for iPhones.
Apple in the update description said that the iOS 17.4.1 system update provides “important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Apple has not specified the exact issue that this update plans to resolve. Apple generally does post a release note for the update along with common vulnerabilities and exposure (CVE) entries after every update. However, according to a report by CNET, Apple has told the media outlet that it might take longer to post this information online.
iOS 17.4.1: Eligible models
iPhone XS or later iPhone models are eligible for the iOS 17.4.1 system update.
iOS 17.4.1: How to install
To update your iPhone to the latest version, plug your device to a power source and connect to the internet, preferably with Wi-Fi. Apple recommends taking backup of your iPhone before initiating the update process.
Go to the Settings app and tap on General and then tap on Software Update.
Tap on Install Now to initiate the process. If you see the option to Download and Install instead, tap on it to download the update.
Once downloaded, tap on Install now to start the installation process.
 

Also Read

Apple prepares iOS 18 for iPhones with focus on Gen-AI and more: Report

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

iOS 17.4: Apple iPhones get feature-packed update with new emojis and more

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini 99 instant camera in India: Know details here

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3: Qualcomm brings on-device AI to midrange smartphones

US sues Apple in antitrust case over building smartphone market monopoly

Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G mobile phones with AI camera feature

Meta, Microsoft, X join forces against Apple's App Store payment plans

Topics : Apple iOS Apple Apple iPhones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon