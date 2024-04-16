With a month of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place, the Election Commission has registered some 200 complaints by political entities and candidates nationwide. The commission has taken action in 169 cases.

It received 16 delegations from seven political parties, lodging complaints regarding MCC violations. Additionally, numerous delegations convened at the state level, engaging with Chief Electoral Officers.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the Commission is monitoring nationwide instances of alleged MCC violations on a daily basis.

In a press release, the Commission said the BJP had filed 51 complaints, with action taken in 38 cases; the Congress party submitted 59 complaints, resulting in action in 51 cases; and other parties lodged 90 complaints, with action taken in 80 cases.

The commission was "broadly satisfied with the compliance of the code by political parties and that campaign by various parties and candidates has remained largely clutter free."

The Commission said it remains vigilant against concerning trends, signaling heightened scrutiny of certain candidates. It has taken a “resolute stance” on preserving the dignity and honour of women, issuing notices to party leaders responsible for derogatory remarks against women. Moreover, the accountability for ensuring respectful conduct has been placed squarely on party chiefs/presidents.

This follows remarks made by various political figures including Supriya Shrinate and Randeep Singh Surjewala against BJP candidates Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini, respectively. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh earned controversy for "objectionable and disrespectful remarks" about Trinamool Congress Chief Mamta Banerjee.

The Commission also shared data from the cVigil app, which allows citizens to report violations. A total of 268,080 complaints have been filed through the portal, out of which 267,762 cases. Around 92 per cent of the cases were resolved in less than 100 minutes on average.

"Because of the efficacy of cVigil, there is substantial reduction in illegal hoardings, defacement of property, campaigning beyond permissible time, deployment of vehicles beyond permitted ones," ECI said.

The MCC came into effect on March 16, 2024 when the polling schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced by the ECI. In an effort to maintain transparency during the electoral period, the ECI decided to share the steps taken by the Commission to enforce the MCC.

"So that misgivings and insinuations at times coming from certain quarters, however small or limited, are addressed and stopped," the ECI said.

