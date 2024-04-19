Meta goes after OpenAI, Microsoft, Google with Llama 3 AI model: Details

US-based social media giant Meta has announced Llama 3, its latest open-source large language model (LLM). Meta said it will first integrate the new artificial intelligence model with its social media platforms, such as WhatsApp and Instagram, before rolling it out to developers on Amazon AWS, Databricks, Google Cloud, Hugging Face, Microsoft Azure, Nvidia NIM, and more. Moreover, the company confirmed that the Llama 3 AI model will support hardware platforms offered by AMD, NVIDIA, Intel and Qualcomm.

Meta said it has integrated the Llama 3 AI model with Meta AI, its AI assistant, which is set to go global soon. For reference, Meta AI debuted last year but it was exclusive to the US market. Now, the company plans to take it to more regions, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Below are the new features Meta plans to bring to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and more.

Meta AI search

Meta AI will be available through in-app search within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Meta said its AI assistant has access to real-time information from the web. It essentially means the AI assistant would generate search results within the apps based on information available on Meta platforms and the web.

Meta AI in Search

Meta AI in the Facebook feed

Meta said its AI assistant will be accessible throughout the Facebook feed. According to Meta, if you are interested in a post and want to know more about it or things related to it, tap on the Meta AI icon below the post and ask the AI assistant for more information. For example, if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis.

Meta AI in Facebook feed

AI image generator on WhatsApp

Meta is testing its imagine generator feature on WhatsApp. The AI image-generating tool is rolling out on WhatsApp beta version for select users in the US.

This feature is accessible through the Meta AI chatbot within the application. With this feature, Meta said, users can prompt the assistant to generate a specific image based on the text description. The company said that the AI-generated image will go through changes in real-time as the user types the text prompt. Additionally, this feature will allow users to animate a generated image and turn it into a GIF.