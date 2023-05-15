Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Meta has fixed a bug in Facebook that automatically sent friend requests whenever users visited a profile.
According to The Daily Beast, the tech giant has apologised for the glitch after several Facebook users complained about the massive privacy breach on social media.
"We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We've stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.
One user posted on social media, "Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!" while another called it "the funniest thing Facebook has ever done".
According to some users, Facebook sent a request to a person they were attempting to block, the report mentioned.
Several Facebook users stated that they had deactivated their accounts.
Meanwhile, Meta has said that it had discovered malware creators who are taking advantage of the public's interest in ChatGPT and using this interest to entice users into downloading harmful applications and browser extensions.
Meta has compared this phenomenon to cryptocurrency scams, as both tactics exploit people's curiosity and trust to gain access to sensitive information.
The company said they have found around 10 malware families posing as ChatGPT and similar tools to compromise accounts across the internet.
--IANS
shs/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)