Meta to shut down standalone Messenger website from April: What changes

Meta will shut down its Messenger website (messenger.com) in April 2026, redirecting users to Facebook for web chats, marking another step in merging Messenger back into the main platform

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta is set to discontinue the standalone Messenger website. According to the company’s update on its help page, the Messenger website (messenger.com) will stop working from April 2026. After that, users who want to access Messenger on a computer will need to log in through Facebook instead. The company said that once the website is removed, users visiting the Messenger website will be automatically redirected to facebook.com/messages. Chats will remain accessible on the Facebook website, and users can continue messaging through the Messenger mobile app. It is to be noted that the standalone Messenger desktop app is no longer available.
 

Messenger website shutdown: What changes for users

For people who use Messenger without an active Facebook account, the change is more significant. The company mentioned in its support page that they will only be able to access their chats through the mobile app going forward. Web access without a Facebook login will no longer be supported.
 
Meta has also clarified that users can restore their chat history using the PIN they created when setting up secure backups. If someone forgets their PIN, they will have the option to reset it.
 
The update follows Meta’s earlier decision to shut down Messenger’s standalone desktop apps for Windows and Mac. At the time, users were redirected to the Facebook website instead of the Messenger web platform, signalling a broader shift away from separate Messenger services. Meta is now informing users about the shutdown through pop-up notifications on the Messenger website and app. 

According to a report from TechCrunch, some users have expressed frustration on social media. Many users have reportedly said that they preferred using Messenger separately and do not want to rely on Facebook’s main website, especially those who have deactivated their Facebook accounts but continued using Messenger.
 
While the move may inconvenience users, it reportedly reduces the number of platforms Meta has to maintain. Managing fewer standalone apps and websites could help the company cut operational costs. 
 
Shift in Messenger’s strategy
 
Messenger began as “Facebook Chat” in 2008 before launching as a standalone app in 2011. In 2014, Facebook removed messaging from its main mobile app to push users towards Messenger. However, in 2023, the company started merging Messenger features back into the Facebook app, marking a shift in strategy that continues with the shutdown of its standalone website.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

