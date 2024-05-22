Microsoft details game performance stats for Arm-powered PC on this website

Microsoft recently announced the Copilot+ PCs platform for Windows devices powered by Arm architecture-based processors. With Microsoft planning to take on Apple ’s MacBooks with its new range of “AI PCs”, its biggest advantage would be the games available on the platform compared to Apple’s platform.

Windows has been the go-to operating system for PC Gamers with the system supporting graphics-intensive AAA gaming titles. Now that Microsoft is focusing on the artificial intelligence-powered Windows platform on Arm, a lot of consumers might be wondering if the platform is equally suitable for gaming as the x86 Windows platform.

Therefore, ahead of the general availability of the Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft in partnership with Qualcomm published performance data for several gaming titles that work on Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series powered devices.

According to a report by The Verge, at its Build 2024 event on May 21, Microsoft revealed the WorksOnWoA.com website developed by Linaro, a software development company that works on application deployment on Arm platform. As per the report, the website has tested 1,481 games on the new Arm chip powered Surface Laptop and other devices with Snapdragon X Elite chips.

The website allows users to search for a specific game and check how the game will perform on the new PC platform. The website shows if the game of preference falls in “Perfect”. “Playable”, “Runs” or “Unplayable” categories.

According to Linaro, this is what these categories denote:

Perfect: The game runs at 60+ frames per second (FPS) at 1080p resolution with no glitches / issues that affect gaming experience.

Playable: Runs at 30+ FPS at 1080p resolution with minimal glitches/ issues that affect gaming experience.

Runs: Runs with bugs that may affect gaming experience.

Unplayable: Does not run due to anti-cheat or other failures.

When you search for a specific game on the website, the results show additional information such as device configuration and if the tested device supported Auto Super Resolution (AutoSR). AutoSR uses artificial intelligence to upscale in-game graphics resolution.

Checking the website for Call of Duty: Black Ops II, it showed that the game was tested on a device with a Snapdragon X Elite chip with 32GB RAM and maintained an average frame rate of 95.5 FPS. However, it showed that AutoSR compatibility was unknown.

Testing WorksOnWoA website for Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Microsoft's Copilot+ PC platform is currently only powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series chips. However, the company has confirmed that it will be expanding to Intel and AMD chips with their upcoming Lunar Lake and Strix processors. At the launch, the American software giant also said that it “expects to see devices with these silicon paired with powerful graphics cards like NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon, bringing Copilot+ PC experiences to reach even broader audiences like advanced gamers.”