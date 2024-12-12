Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these specifications: Details

Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these specifications: Details

The Pixel 9a is expected to feature flat side rails, departing from the signature visor-style camera housing of previous Google phones

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 4:12 PM IST
Google is reportedly planning to launch the Pixel 9a smartphone in March next year, targeting Apple’s anticipated iPhone SE 4 model, which is expected to debut around the same time. According to a report by 9to5Google, the Pixel 9a will be a more affordable variant of the flagship Pixel 9 series, offering notable changes in both design and specifications.
 
Pixel 9a: Expected design
 
The Pixel 9a is likely to feature flat side rails, moving away from the visor-style camera housing introduced with Google’s Tensor lineup in recent years. Instead, it will adopt a flat, pill-shaped module housing two cameras, each encircled by a small ring and flush with the phone’s back. This design resembles LG’s smartphones before the brand exited the market.
 
Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

More From This Section

cyber crime

At 5.2 billion, India ranks 2nd globally in encrypted cyberattacks: Report

Project Astra

Google previews Gemini 2.0-powered AI agents for web, coding, and gaming

Top five headphones of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Top 5 mid-range smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

 
According to reports, key specifications of the Pixel 9a have surfaced, revealing the following details:
  • Processor: Tensor G4 chip (same as other Pixel 9 series smartphones)
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED Actua display, FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13MP ultra-wide Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Front Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Battery: 5100mAh
  • Charging: 23W wired, 7.5W wireless
  • Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance
The smartphone is expected to stick with an optical fingerprint sensor, aligning with Google’s a-series design choices.
 
Imaging and battery features
 
The Pixel 9a is said to include a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor will also reportedly serve as the front-facing camera, ensuring consistency across lenses.
 
The Pixel 9a will likely feature a 5100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Also Read

Tech recap 2024: Best smartwatches

Tech recap 2024: Apple Watch 10 to OnePlus Watch 2, check best smartwatches

Tech Wrap December 6

Tech wrap Dec 6: Samsung One UI 7, OpenAI announcements, Google Pixel drop

New Pixel features

Google's December feature drop for Pixel devices: What's new, how to update

Dixon Technologies

Nomura thumbs up Dixon as co starts making Google Pixel; stock hits record

Google, Alphabet

Google ropes in former Apple exec Mitul Shah to lead Pixel biz in India

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon