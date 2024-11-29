Business Standard
Motorola tests mobile AI tools in open beta: Details, eligible phones, more

Motorola's open beta program introduces advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features such as notification summaries, recording summaries, and note-taking for select smartphones

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Chinese electronics maker Lenovo’s smartphone brand Motorola has released an open beta program, allowing select smartphone users to test its upcoming artificial intelligence features. While Motorola’s Edge 50 and Razr 50 series already offer AI features under the “moto ai” branding, the beta program introduces advanced capabilities like notification summaries, recording summaries, note-taking, and more.
 
Eligible smartphones
 
The open beta program is available for:
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • Motorola Razr 50
  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Users of these devices will receive notifications inviting them to sign up for the program. Alternatively, they can visit Motorola’s official website for registration details. The beta program enables users to experience new features early and provide feedback for refinement.
 

New features in moto ai
 
Users enrolled in the beta program can access the new moto ai features by double tapping on the back of the smartphone. Key features include:
 
Catch me up
  • Provides a tailored summary of missed notifications, highlighting important messages and alerts received while the device was inactive.
Pay attention
  • Assists users during meetings and conversations by capturing, transcribing, and summarising key points for a quick overview.
Remember this
  • Acts as an intelligent assistant by capturing and saving images or screenshots along with relevant context in the user’s Journal, making it easier to revisit and recall details.
System-wide search
  • A new search bar enables users to search the web, apps, contacts, settings, and more using natural language commands via text or voice.
App tray enhancements
  • The redesigned app tray introduces three tabs: Apps, News, and Journal, for improved navigation and organisation.
Motorola’s open beta program provides users with a glimpse of advanced AI capabilities, enhancing both functionality and ease of use. Feedback from beta testers will play a key role in refining these features for wider release.

