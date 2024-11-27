Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Open receives Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India: What's new

OnePlus Open receives Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India: What's new

OxygenOS 15 is also available for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r models in India. The Android 15-based software update is expected to arrive for the Pad 2 tablet in November

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has begun rolling out its Android 15-powered OxygenOS 15 update to the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. Already available on OnePlus 12 series smartphones, the system update introduces Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature on select devices, along with several artificial intelligence (AI) tools powered by Google Gemini. There are also interface tweaks across the system with smoother animations, new app icons and new options for split-screen set up.
 
The Chinese smartphone brand announced in a Community blog update that the OxygenOS 15 update is now rolling-out to the OnePlus Open in India, gradually and in batches. OnePlus also has plans to roll-out the update to North American, European, and Global models later this week.
 
 
OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline
 
The new Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface is already available on both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r smartphones. Apart from OnePlus Open, the company has plans to release the update for the OnePlus Pad 2 this month. Here is a complete schedule for OxygenOS 15 roll-out:
  • November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2
  • December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad
  • January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3
  • February: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3
OxygenOS 15: What is new
 
OxygenOS 15 integrates Google’s Gemini AI model, introducing a range of advanced features. These include Intelligent Search for streamlined file and note searches, AI Notes for writing assistance, and AI Reply for crafting quick responses in messaging apps. The update also adds new photography tools, such as AI Detail Boost for upscaling images, AI Unblur for fixing blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to enhance photo quality. Additionally, a new Share with iPhone feature simplifies file sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones.

More From This Section

OPPO Reno 13 Pro and Reno 13 smartphones

OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

Gemini app and Spotify app

Gemini on Android can now play and search music on Spotify: How it works

TakeMe2Space, space, artificial intelligence

TakeMe2Space set to launch India's first AI laboratory in space

Tech Wrap November 26

Tech wrap Nov 26: Realme GT 7 Pro launched, Streambox Dor, Instagram DMs

digital arrest

You are under 'digital arrest': All about Rs 4 crore fraud in Mumbai

To improve multitasking, OxygenOS 15 introduces advanced controls for floating windows and split-screen setups. Pulling down a notification banner now opens a floating window, while pulling down a floating window expands it to full screen. Resizable split-view windows allow users to adjust app window sizes by dragging the divider, providing greater flexibility for multitasking.
 
The design and animation updates bring smoother app transitions through parallel processing. Redesigned icons and user interface improvements enhance the quick settings menu and notification bar.
 
Built on Android 15, OxygenOS 15 also introduces advanced security features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock to strengthen device protection.

Also Read

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 could launch in India soon in these colours and configurations

OnePlus 12r

OnePlus Ace 5 launch soon, to be rebranded as OnePlus 13r in India: Report

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 15 to 12r smartphone: Check update schedule

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 users in India get Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 update: Details

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 15 in open beta: How to install, eligible models

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon