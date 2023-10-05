Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 goes to three scientists; details here

Three scientists named Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov have jointly been awarded this year’s Chemistry Nobel prize for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. The Nobel Prize in Science 2023 was given to the discovery and development of quantum dots, “nanoparticles so small that their size decides their properties”, according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

These smallest parts of nanotechnology now spread their light from TVs and LED lights, and can likewise guide surgeons when they eliminate tumour tissue, among numerous different things. The Nobel Prize amount for 2023 is set at Swedish kronor (SEK) 11.0 million for each full Nobel Prize, the Academy added.

Nobel Prize 2023 Chemistry Awardees: About

Moungi G. Bawendi- Moungi G. Bawendi was born in 1961 in Paris, France. He did his PhD in 1988 from College of Chicago, IL, USA. He was initially a teacher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, Mama, USA.

Louis E. Brus- Louis E. Brus was born in 1943 in Cleveland, OH, USA. He studied PhD 1969 from Columbia College, New York, NY, USA. He used to be a teacher at Columbia College, New York, NY, USA.

Alexei I. Ekimov- Alexei I. Ekimov was born 1945 in the former USSR. He studied PhD 1974 from Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Previously Chief Scientist at Nanocrystals Technology Inc., New York, NY, USA.

What does the discovery of quantum dots say?

Quantum dots are what illuminate QLED-based computer monitors and TV screens. They likewise add subtlety to the light of a few LED lamps, and biochemists and doctors utilise them to map biological tissue.

Quantum dots are revolutionising our life in many different ways. These things could later on transform flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication. The researchers have just started exploring these small particles and the potential they hold for the future of humanity.

More about the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been given 114 times to 191 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2022. Frederick Sanger and Barry Sharpless have both been granted this twice. It means that 189 people have gotten the Chemistry Nobel Prize.

The Nobel Prize medal in science was designed by Swedish sculptor and engraver Erik Lindberg and represents Nature in the form of a goddess, closely resembling Isis, rising up from the clouds and holding in her arms a cornucopia. The veil covering her cold and austere face is held up by the Genius of Science.