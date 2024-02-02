Nokia-branded phones to coexist alongside our own for now, says HMD Global

Finnish mobile phone maker and Nokia’s official brand licensee HMD Global on February 2 announced that it will move forward with a new multi-brand strategy where it would produce devices under a new HMD Originals brand name alongside Nokia.

HMD Global in a press note said that they will continue producing new Nokia phones alongside the new line of devices, rejecting the reports that suggested that the company is discontinuing the Nokia brand after HMD started updating their channels from “Nokia Mobile” to “HMD”.

“True to our values, HMD will continue to design more sustainable and affordable phones - our repairability, sustainability and digital detox products are landing incredibly well amongst consumer and business audiences alike and we are excited to build on that momentum with the new HMD brand,” HMD Global said in a press note.

Regarding this new development, Vice President, HMD Global India and APAC, Ravi Kunwar said, “Today is a big day for HMD as we move from being a brand licensee to a brand owner, a big step in our journey! This means you will get to see unique HMD originals, the Nokia phones that you've always loved, and some super exciting partnerships that we can't wait to reveal. We're excited about the opportunities this presents, and I invite you all to stay tuned for the unfolding chapters.”

HMD Global has not provided any information regarding upcoming products under the HMD Originals brand name, however it is likely that Foxconn, on whom HMD Global has relied for making smartphones under Nokia brand name will continue manufacturing devices for the company under the new brand as well.