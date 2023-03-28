Nothing Ear (2) wireless earphones available for purchase in India: Details

The Ear (2) wireless earbuds from UK-based consumer technology start-up Nothing are now available for purchase in India. Launched recently at Rs 9,999, the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds are available online on Flipkart and Myntra and offline at select retail stores.

Successor to the Nothing Ear (1), the second-generation model brings support for Hi-Res audio over LHDC 5.0 codec. Besides, the wireless earbuds bring personalised experience through customisable sound profile – through Nothing X app.

Nothing Ear (2): Specifications and features

The Ear (2) features a custom 11.6mm audio driver in a new dual-chamber design, which is said to enhance the overall sound quality. The wireless earbuds support dual-connection for simultaneous connectivity with two supported devices. Nothing said the earbuds get improved wind-proof and crowd-proof ‘Clear Voice Technology’ and personalised Active Noise Cancellation.

Personal Sound Profile is one of the new features that the Ear (2) gets as its upgrade. According to the company, the Ear (2) allows users to create a Personal Sound Profile with their hearing ID – after taking a hearing test in the Nothing X app. This allows the earbuds to adjust the equaliser and sound profile in real-time to match the user's hearing for an optimal listening experience.

Besides, the earbuds get three microphones on each earbud and an AI noise reduction algorithm for enhanced experience during voice calls. The Ear (2) supports active noise cancellation technology. It gets adaptive mode, which automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on the reading from the ambient environment.

According to Nothing, the Ear (2) can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback – together with the charging case and with ANC turned off. With fast charge, it can deliver up to 8 hours on a 10-minute charge. Like the predecessor, the Ear (2) supports wireless charging (up to 2.5W).

The earbuds and charging case are IP54 and IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. The Ear (2) supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices.