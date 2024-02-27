Nothing Phone 2a virtual unboxing video shows design, Glyph lights: Details

Nothing is slated to launch the Phone 2a in India on March 5. Ahead of the launch, the British consumer technology startup runs a virtual unboxing video, which reveals the smartphone’s design and Glyph interface. Available on Nothing official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the virtual unboxing video highlights the horizontal camera island and transparent back cover on the rear.

The Nothing Phone 2a back panel appears to be following the design language from the company’s previous smartphones. The smartphone appears to have a transparent back glass, showcasing certain elements from the inside of the smartphone. However, the biggest change is the horizontally placed dual-camera setup, which is aligned centrally.

For reference, the Phone 2a camera placement is unlike the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2). Both these smartphones had vertically placed camera modules towards the top-left side.

The video also confirms that the Nothing Phone (2a) will have the Glyph interface with light bars around the camera module. The frame also looks like it has a matte texture rather than a shiny metal finish.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to launch in India on March 5 in an in-person launch event at Dwarka, Delhi. The company is selling tickets for the launch event that are available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.

Nothing Phone (2a): Specification

In a run up to the launch, Nothing has confirmed several key specification details for the Phone (2a). The company previously announced that the smartphone will be powered by a custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset accompanied by 12GB RAM. The smartphone will feature 8GB virtual RAM that Nothing calls “RAM Booster”.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro powering the Phone (2a) is based on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology. According to the company, the chip has 8-core configuration with clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz.

According to media reports, the Phone (2a) will feature a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back. On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) will likely get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

Nothing Phone (2a): What to expect