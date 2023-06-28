London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Wednesday announced that it has secured $96 million in fundraising round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital, and house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. Nothing said this round brings its total funding to $250 million, just as it crosses 1.5 million products sold milestone.Nothing said it has over 450 people working in across seven offices worldwide. The company is creating an ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. These products are thoughtfully built to contribute to a more sustainable future.“In just over two years, we’ve assembled one of the strongest teams in the industry and sold over 1.5 million devices worldwide,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder. “It’s clear that there’s real demand for an innovative challenger in the consumer tech industry, and with this new round of financing, we’ve never been better positioned to realize our vision to make tech fun again.”Highland Europe, a London-based venture capital firm focusing on high-potential technology companies, invested based on Nothing’s success to date and future potential. Partner Tony Zappalà led the recent round and will be joining Nothing’s board. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Carl and his team, who share our vision of bridging technology with the younger generation," said Tony Zappalà, Partner at Highland Europe. "In an industry as challenging as this, it has been quite some time since a new company of this scale and ambition has reached this stage, given the difficulty and complexity of surviving in such a competitive environment. We firmly believe that Nothing has something truly distinctive to offer, coupled with an exceptional team. We are enthusiastic about supporting Nothing as they take on the consumer tech giants and challenge the prevailing norms."