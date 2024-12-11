Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OxygenOS 15: OnePlus 11 gets Android 15 update, Google's Circle to Search

OxygenOS 15: OnePlus 11 gets Android 15 update, Google's Circle to Search

The OnePlus 11R and Nord 4 series are expected to receive the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update later this month

Photo: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

Photo: OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for the OnePlus 11 smartphone. In a post on its community page, OnePlus announced that the system update is now available for OnePlus 11 users in India. It will be rolled out in batches to users in North America and the European Union over the next three weeks. Alongside revamped aesthetics and features, the OnePlus 11 gains support for Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search functionality with the update.
 
OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline
 
The update is being rolled out to several OnePlus devices over the coming months. Below is the schedule:
 
 
December, 2024
  • OnePlus 11
  • OnePlus 11R
  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite
  • OnePlus Pad
January, 2025
  • OnePlus 10 Pro
  • OnePlus 10T
  • OnePlus Nord 3
February, 2025

More From This Section

ChatGPT

Large language models: How AI behind likes of ChatGPT actually works

Instagram trial reels

Instagram introduces 'trial reels' feature: What it is, how it works, more

Moodys

Cyber criminals eye big players for higher payouts, warns Moody's

iQOO 13

iQOO 13, powered by Qualcomm SD 8 Elite, goes on sale: Check offers, specs

Realme 14x 5G smartphone

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

  • OnePlus 10R
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3
OxygenOS 15 has already been rolled out to the OnePlus 12 series and OnePlus Pad 2.
 
OxygenOS 15: What’s new
 
OxygenOS 15 integrates Google’s Gemini AI model, introducing several advanced features:
  • Intelligent Search: Improved file and note searching.
  • AI Notes: Enhanced support for writing.
  • AI Reply: Smarter responses in messaging apps.
The update also includes new photography tools:
  • AI Detail Boost: Enhances image resolution.
  • AI Unblur: Corrects blurry photos.
  • AI Reflection Eraser: Improves picture quality by removing unwanted reflections.
For file sharing, the Share with iPhone feature enables seamless transfer of documents, photos, and videos between OnePlus devices and iPhones.
Design and animation updates focus on smoother app transitions using parallel processing, with revamped icons and an updated quick settings menu and notification panel. OnePlus claims the update reduces system storage consumption by 20 per cent for the upcoming OnePlus 13.
OxygenOS 15 also brings advanced security features, including:
  • Theft Detection Lock: Prevents unauthorised access.
  • Remote Lock: Enables users to secure their device remotely.

Also Read

oneplus

OnePlus offers lifetime warranty on smartphones against display green lines

oneplus

OnePlus to invest Rs 6K crore in India business over next 3 years

Tech Wrap December 4

Tech wrap Dec 4: OnePlus 13R, Vivo X200 series, Backbone One controller

OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus Community Sale: Check deals and offers on phones, tablets, and more

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune

OnePlus 13R: What to expect from upcoming affordable flagship smartphone

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Android smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon