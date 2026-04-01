OpenAI brings ChatGPT to Apple CarPlay through iPhones running iOS 26.4

OpenAI has reportedly updated the ChatGPT app on iPhone to support Apple CarPlay. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update allows iPhone users to access ChatGPT directly through CarPlay for the first time. This development comes shortly after Apple introduced support for voice-based AI apps with the iOS 26.4 update.

As per the report, the CarPlay version of ChatGPT is designed entirely around voice interaction, in line with Apple’s safety-focused guidelines. Users can speak to the assistant just as they would on the iPhone app’s voice mode, with no text-based responses displayed on screen. The interface is minimal, offering only basic controls such as an end call button and a mute or unmute toggle, alongside access to previous voice interactions.

As per 9To5Mac, Apple’s CarPlay ecosystem restricts apps to specific categories and requires developers to use predefined templates. With iOS 26.4, the company expanded this framework to include “voice-based conversational apps,” enabling services like ChatGPT to integrate into the in-car experience while prioritising hands-free usage.

The report added that the move aligns with Apple’s requirement that such apps must default to voice as the primary mode of interaction and avoid visual clutter that could distract drivers. ChatGPT is among the first major AI platforms to adopt this new category.

The feature is reportedly available through the latest version of the ChatGPT app on iPhone and requires devices to be running iOS 26.4 or newer to function with CarPlay.

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